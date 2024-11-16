 />
Chess tournament for children with visual impairment begins

Published - November 16, 2024 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
About 54 children from different Schools for the Blind are participating in a two-day State-level chess tournament for visually impaired children, which began in Mysuru on Saturday.

A two-day State-level tournament for children with visual impairment began at Nanjaraj Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru on Saturday.

Assistant director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Bhaskar Nayak inaugurated the tournament organised by the State Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Karnataka State Association for the Visually Challenged and EquiBeing Foundation.

A total of 54 students with visual impairment from various Schools for the Blind across Karnataka are participating in the event. The tournament concludes on Sunday.

A statement from the organisers said the participants were competing using specially designed adaptive chess boards, featuring tactile markings that allow players to feel the positions of the pieces. Referees from Karnataka State Chess Association for the Visually Challenged are overseeing the matches to ensure fairness and accuracy.

CEO of EquiBeing Foundation Ananthalakashmi V. has emphasised the importance of empowering children with disabilities. “Children with visual impairment often face exclusion from sports and recreational activities due to societal barriers. By organising events like this, we provide these children with an opportunity to participate, excel and break existing barriers in the world of sports,” she said while adding that the initiative aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 that guarantees every child’s right to participate in sports, physical activities and recreation.

