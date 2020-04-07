Cheque given to farmer’s family

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Tuesday met the bereaved family of a farmer who ended his life last week at Lad Chincholi village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district and handed over compensation cheque worth ₹ 5 lakh to his family.

The farmer, Chandrakant N. Biradar (47), had suffered a huge loss as he could not to transport his agriculture produce to the market due to lockdown. The farmer had eight acres of land and borrowed a loan of ₹ 10 lakh from banks and private moneylenders.

The Minister also made a personal contribution of ₹ 1 lakh to the bereaved family.

Mr. Patil announced ₹ 20,000 compensation for the family from the National Relief Fund and ₹ 5,000 towards funeral expenses. The Minister handed over pension certificates of ₹ 2,000 per month to Jagadevi Chandrakant, the farmer’s wife.

MP Umesh Jadhav, zilla panchayat president Suvarna Malaji and Joint Director for Agriculture Rithendranath Sugoor were present.