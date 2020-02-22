Karnataka

Chennigappa is dead

C. Chennigappa

C. Chennigappa  

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Minister C. Chennigappa, 70, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning, following multi-organ failure. He was Forest Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2006.

A native of Byranayakanahalli in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, he was in the Police Department before entering politics. He won thrice from Koratagere Assembly constituency. His son Gowrishankar is MLA for Tumakuru Rural. Mr. Chennigappa’s last rites will be performed at Byranayakanahalli on Saturday.

