Chennai law school wins moot court competition at KSLU

The 8th International Law Moot Court Competition concluded on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Amrutha, Sindhanaa Andavan, and Mirudhula A. of School of Excellence in Law, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Chennai, emerged winners at the 8th international law moot court competition, organised by the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) and the KSLU Law School, which concluded in Hubballi on Sunday.

Arya Anushree, Jenitha Dharshini, and Anish V. of Sastra Deemed University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, emerged runners-up at the two-day competition.

The following are the other prize winners: best researcher: Mirudhula A., School of Excellence in Law, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Chennai; best memorial: Yashwanth C.R., Khushi Gupta, Anjali Kumari, University Law College and Department of Studies in Law, Bangalore University; best gentleman advocate: Dexter Bruno Colaso, Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru; best lady advocate: Maheshwari M., Vidyavardhaka Law College, Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, delivering the valedictory address at the concluding ceremony, judge of High Court of Karnataka M.I. Arun said that moot court was an assimilating exercise, where the participant did what an advocate did in court and an advocate should know where to find the law, interpret it properly to support one’s case.

Judge of High Court of Karnataka Ravi V. Hosmani called upon the students to try exceed beyond their capacities, as technology had brought in a lot of difference by giving access to much more information and material.

Former principal of R.L. Law College, Belagavi, D.Y. Kulkarni said that of late international law had assumed significance as the world as well as problems were becoming more complex, thus providing lot of opportunities for Indian law graduates.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of KSLU Ratna R. Bharamgoudar presided over the function. Registrar (Evaluation) G.B. Patil, Registrar Mohammed Zubair, C.S. Patil, Rangaswamy D., and others were present.