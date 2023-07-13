Chennai-based Theatre Nisha brings two English plays to Mysuru

July 13, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Margazhi and Sordid will be staged on July 15 and 16, respectively

Theatre Nisha, Chennai is bringing two of its plays to Mysuru for the first time, and they will be staged this weekend. The English plays — Margazhi and Sordid — have been directed by V. Balakrishnan, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (New Delhi). He is the founder and artistic director of Theatre Nisha.

The company produces plays, conducts workshops and training sessions for actors, teachers, students and corporates. It has produced over 130 plays in 22 years, and worked with over 70 schools and organisations. The company has performed in over 20 regional, national and international theatre festivals.

While Margazhi will be staged on July 15 at 6.30 p.m. at Kiru Rangamandira, Sordid will be staged on July 16 at Natana Ranga Shale at 6.30 p.m.

Margazhi traces the life of a Bharatanatyam dancer, and the turmoil of the exploitative culture surrounding the quest for dancers to achieve awards, accolades, scholarships, and worthy stages to perform on. An accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer realises that her accomplishments and hard work are not enough to enter the big league. She faces the conundrum of striking a deal for what she rightly deserves against being relegated to oblivion, like many other dancers like her in the past.

Tickets for the play are available at https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/margazhi/ET00364017

Sordid explores the dynamics of being ‘water-wives’ in water-parched India. Tukaram, a farmer, and his three wives, of whom only the first has conjugal rights, strive to survive in tumultuous circumstances. While the youngest wife Kali excels in farming, she has to take over the back-breaking work of fetching water from 15 miles (24 kilometres) away, as that is the only way she can guarantee her food and a roof over her head.

Tickets for the play are available at https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/sordid/ET00364016

