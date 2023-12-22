Cheluvarayaswamy urges farmers not to grow summer crop

December 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has urged farmers in the KRS command area not to cultivate summer crops owing to paucity of water in the dam.

He was speaking to presspersons after chairing a meeting of the Irrigation Consultative Committee of the KRS in Mandya on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss the situation arising out of the depleting water level in the dam and the farmers demand for water.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said given the precarious water level in the reservoir it was prudent for farmers to desist from cultivating short- and long-duration crops in the ensuing summer.

He said there was only about 16 tmcft of water left in KRS of which about 2 tmcft of water had to be factored in for evaporation during summer.

For the next six months till the onset of monsoon the drinking water requirement was about 2 tmcft and under the current circumstances there could be drinking water scarcity in the run-up to monsoon if it was delayed. Hence, it would be in their own interests if the farmers desist from cultivating crops, the Minister said.

On the latest directives of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to Karnataka to release 1,030 cusecs of water daily, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said it was purely for ecological reasons and to ensure water availability for wildlife. But no additional water was being released to Tamil Nadu, he added.

In reply to a question on crop compensation, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said that the State was already crediting ₹2,000 to the accounts of farmers and additional compensation would be credited as and when it was released by the Centre as per NDRF regulations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and a decision would be taken soon, he added.

