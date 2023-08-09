ADVERTISEMENT

Cheluvarayaswamy meets Governor to clarify his stand on letter

August 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who has been in the eye of a storm over the episode of a few agricultural officials allegedly writing to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accusing him of demanding a bribe, on Wednesday met the Governor to tell him that it was a “fake” letter aimed at tarnishing his image.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, in a petition to the Governor, appealed to him not to fall prey to such fake letters. He said it had been found that the letter written to the Governor was a fake one and the officials concerned had told him that they had not written any such letter. The Minister told the Governor that it was unfortunate that based on such a fake letter, the Under Secretary of the Governor’s secretariat had forwarded a letter to the Chief Secretary asking for an inquiry. 

He said there should be a preliminary probe to know if such a complaint is genuine whenever such an issue comes up. The matter should be taken up for a full inquiry only if the preliminary probe finds such an issue to be genuine, he suggested. Otherwise, constitutional institutions would be misused by vested interests, he said.

