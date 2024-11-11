 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cheluvarayaswamy accuses HDK of collecting ₹1,000 cr. from steel industries to fund elections; JD(S) terms it a strategy to divert attention from ‘excise scam’

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government of collecting ₹700 crore from excise sources to fund the Maharashtra elections, it was the turn of N. Cheluvarayaswamy

Published - November 11, 2024 04:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file image of N. Cheluvarayaswamy

A file image of N. Cheluvarayaswamy | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Sunday (November 10, 2024), accused Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy of collecting ₹1,000 crore from steel industries across the country to fund Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections besides the Channapatna byelection where his son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is contesting.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress government of collecting ₹700 crore from excise sources to fund the Maharashtra elections, it was the turn of Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

“The BJP and its allies have become desperate to win elections by any means and are distributing large sums of cash. I have received information from those working in steel companies about Mr. Kumaraswamy collecting over ₹1,000 crore. I urge the ED and I-T Department to investigate and initiate action against Mr. Kumaraswamy. The Election Commission should also take note,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister and JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju termed Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy’s allegation as an attempt to divert public attention from the alleged raising of funds by the Congress from excise sources. Speaking to reporters in Mandya, he said: “The Agriculture Minister should mind his language. In fact, Agriculture Department officers had written to the Governor raising the issue of extortion by the Minister. He thinks that he can emerge as a big leader if he speaks against (JD-S leaders) H.D. Deve Gowda or Mr. Kumaraswamy.”

Published - November 11, 2024 04:25 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.