Cheetah scare in Belagavi village turns out to be hoax

The scare of a cheetah roaming around the fields near Naganur near Mudalgi in Belagavi district on Tuesday has turned out to be a hoax.

The scare spread after a video was shared widely on social media of a cheetah roaming around fields. However, officers found out that the video was edited and that it falsely claimed to be from the village.

Education Department officer Ajit Mannikeri also announced that schools in the village should remain closed for the safety of children.

However, by then, forest officials rushed to the spot. One of them, Sanju Savasuddi, clarified to the villagers that it was a video of a jungle cat that was doctored.

