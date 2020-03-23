Checkpoints, helplines to combat COVID-19 in Mandya

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified measures to combat the outbreak/spread of COVID-19.

The department, which has already sought improvement of infrastructure facilities, has decided to establish helplines at all taluk centres to offer healthcare services/suggestions to the people.

“All the government taluk hospitals will shortly get the 24/7 helplines,” H.P. Manche Gowda, District Health Officer, said.

He told The Hindu here on Monday that the department has already placed demands for protective masks, surgical masks, antiseptic solutions, hand sanitisers etc., to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, measures to observe the movements of people/suspects with COVID-19 symptoms have been commenced in the district. The authorities have established checkpoints at Bellur near Nagamangala, Srirangapatna, Devalapura, Maddur and Malavalli for the purpose.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya M.V. Venkatesh on Monday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the district to prevent large gatherings with an aim of preventing the spread of virus.

Health warriors

Meanwhile, a training camp for 20 Corona Warriors, to educate people and bring in awareness against the virus, was conducted in the town on Sunday.

According to the DHO, a 65-year-old man who had visited Mecca recently was admitted to the Isolation Ward at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday night as he had developments COVID-19 19 symptoms.