Checking hate videos: peace meetings held

In the wake of complaints about increase in the number of communally instigating videos on social media platforms, the Dharwad district police has issued a warning to mischief mongers apart from holding peace meetings in various station limits of the district.

Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyar has said in a release that a cyber team had been pressed into service to investigate such cases and strict action would be taken against those involved in sending instigating messages pertaining to one caste, community or religion on social media platforms. At a time when the government was trying to fight against COVID-19, no mischief would be tolerated, she has said.

Complaints about posts that affected communal harmony had been received by the department. Making any derogatory comment on any religion or community, sending, sharing or forwarding any post that demeaned any religion or community on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Tiktok would be punishable under the law.

In a bid to stop circulation of such hate videos and messages and for maintaining communal harmony, peace committee meetings were being held across the district. “Anyone spreading , forwarding any messages on social media which disturbs communal peace and harmony shall be arrested immediately “, she has said.

At village level

Already the police have held peace meetings at all the 10 police stations that come under Dharwad and have begun conducting village-level meetings to sensitise the residents. Ms. Vartika told The Hindu that all guidelines regarding social distancing were being maintained while holding the meetings.

Farmers’ meeting

On Tuesday, Ms. Vartika Katiyar also held a meeting with farmers in Dharwad to hear about the problems they were facing because of the lockdown and how the police could help mitigate their hardships.

The district police has also been arranging food and water for the drivers and cleaners of the vehicles that transport essential commodities and the same is being distributed at checkposts.