Check cow slaughter: Minister

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan has instructed the officers of his department to ensure effective implementation of the law that prohibited cow slaughter. He held a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Friday.

The officers should be well aware of the provisions of the law and new schemes launched by the department. They should not allow the slaughter of cows. The department had constituted an animal welfare board comprising 28 members, as per the instructions of the Supreme Court. The committee would monitor the implementation of the law, he said. He also instructed the Deputy Commissioner to identify suitable land to set up a goshala before October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The department has introduced ambulances for providing health care facilities for cattle. As many as 41 ambulances have been sanctioned across the State, including 10 in Bengaluru. “This is happening for the first time in the country. We have also launched a helpline – 1962. The farmers can call up the number for health facilities”, he said.

Regarding the staff in the department, the Minister said the department had already issued an order cancelling the deputation of the staff to other departments. Those who failed to return within the stipulated time would face action.

Hassan Rural MLA Ashok Naik, MADB chairman K.S. Gurumurthy, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present at the meeting.