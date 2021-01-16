Cheating: Seven persons arrested

The city police nabbed an inter-State gang of cheats who would dupe people of their money by promising to procure gold at cheap prices. The police recovered ₹15 lakh from them besides gold biscuits, two cars, a two-wheeler and five phones used.

The accused were named as Mustafa alias Yusuf, Abdul Hakim, Kunjiraman, Mohammad Shafi, Gurucharan, Karthik and Samiullah. While Mustafa, Kunjiraman and Shafi are from Kerala, Abdul Hakim, Gurucharan and Karthik are from Kodagu and Samiullah is from Mysuru.

A special team was constituted to track down the gang after two cases of cheating were reported in the city. Based on a tip off, the police zeroed in on Mustafa which led to the arrest of six others. While Mustafa, Kunjuraman and Abdul Karim were nabbed on Monday, the remaining were taken into custody on Wednesday.

The police said that Mustafa introduced himself as a gold merchant to one Abdul Sammad and promised to procure gold for him at less than the market price. Trusting Mustafa, Sammad parted with ₹5 lakh cash only to realize subsequently that he had been cheated. A complaint was filed with the V.V. Puram police. Similarly, Mustafa cheated Aslam by befriending him after introducing himself as a gold dealer with connections in high places and could purchase gold at cheap rates. Aslam parted with ₹23.5 lakh following which Mustafa alias Yusuf went missing. Aslam filed a complaint with NR Police on realising that he had been cheated.

The police said preliminary interrogation revealed that the gang wanted to lead a luxury life and resorted to crime and cheating to fund their lifestyle. Their arrest has led to solving of two cheating cases reported from Narasimharaja Police station limits and V.V. Puram Police station limits. The Commissioner of Police Chandragupta complimented Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetha Prasanna and her team for cracking the two cases.