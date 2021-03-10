Cheating case

Hassan Extension Police have registered a complaint against a person on charges of cheating the reserve police constable recruitment authority. Gopal B. Kalliguddi, a native of Gokak in Belagavi district, had allegedly sent someone else on his behalf for the physical test, conducted as part of the recruitment process.

H.A. Abrar, first divisional assistant of KSRP 11th battalion at Gadenahalli near Hassan, has filed the complaint with the police. In his complaint, Abrar said during the document verification of the candidates who applied for the posts he suspected Gopal B. Kalliguddi’s selection in the physical test. Upon verifying he was found to be 167 cm height, while the candidates to be eligible for the post should 170 cm of height.

Later, it came to light the candidate had sent someone else on his behalf during the physical test held in Hassan on January 29. The police registered the case on Monday against the accused.