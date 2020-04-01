CHC staff in Koppal refuse to treat patient with COVID-19 symptoms

A staff nurse and a D Group employee on duty at Kukanur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Yalaburga taluk, Koppal district, refused to attend to a patient, whom they thought was infected with COVID-19, in the early hours on Tuesday.

Rudrayya Basayya Salimath (20), a resident of Channappanahalli village located about 2 km away from the CHC, was suffering from abdomen pain and breathlessness when he was brought to the State-run health facility at about 12.30 a.m. His attenders told the staff that the patient might have been infected with COVID-19 and request them to quickly attend to him.

Just as they heard the name of the disease, the staff quickly moved away from the patient and maintained a safe distance from him. They then began advising the attenders to immediately take him to the district hospital in their private vehicle.

The staff also videographed the entire episode. In the video clip which later went viral, the two caretakers struggling to handle the suffering patient are seen and the nurse is heard advising them to shift the patient to the district hospital.

Taking serious note of the incident, Koppal Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar said that he would initiate action against the staff who refused to attend to the patient.

“It was, in fact, a simple case of stomach pain. But, the staff nurse on duty complicated it. She thought it was a case of COVID-19 and videographed the struggling patient and sent it to the doctor. I have asked for a detailed report based on which an action would be taken against the nurse,” he said.

“The patient was later taken to the district hospital in a government ambulance. Before he reached the hospital, he got better. Now, he is fine. The staff nurse on duty should have informed the night-duty doctor about the case instead of refusing to treat the patient and advising his caretakers to shift the patient to the district hospital. We are enquiring and will submit a report shortly,” Manjunath, Taluk Health and Family Welfare Officer, told The Hindu.