Charulatha Somal takes over as new DC of Kodagu

IAS officer Charulatha Somal took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district on Saturday.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena, who was officiating as in-charge Deputy Commissioner of the district, handed over charge to the new Deputy Commissioner.

An official statement said Ms. Somal had earlier served as the Chief Executive Officer of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat.

Ms. Somal replaces Annies Kanmani Joy, who recently left for the U.S. on long leave to join her husband, an Indian Foreign Service officer posted in Washington DC, along with her daughter.