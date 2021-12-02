Chartered Shipbrokers’ exam training from this month

Mangaluru

02 December 2021 05:06 IST

The Mangaluru Centre of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS), London, will offer the training from December to prepare candidates for the ICS Professional Qualifying (PQE) Examination in May 2022.

The question papers are set and answer sheets are evaluated in London. Menezes and Associates, Mangaluru, has been declared the Mangaluru Examination Centre.

Aspirants interested in a career in the shore-based Shipping and Logistics Industry, may log on to www.ics.org.uk or call the Mangaluru Centre Organiser Prashant C.G. on 98451-21705 or Capt. John P. Menezes, Vice Chairman, ICS East India Branch, Chennai, on 98440-45888.

Mangaluru is one of the 105 ICS PQE Examination Centres across the world and the fifth in India. The younger generation in Karnataka and Kerala can make use of this opportunity, Mr. Prashant and Mr. Menezes said in a release on Tuesday.

The ICS PQE is a well-respected educational benchmark of Shipping and Marine Industry worldwide. The educational syllabus is continuously revised to cater to latest in Shipping Business, Legal Principles of Shipping, Economics of Sea Transport and International Trade besides the 12 specialized disciplines.

The Mangaluru Centre conducted the ICS PQE Examination for 2021 here between November 15 and November 25. In all, five candidates, three men and two women, appeared for 13 papers. Three of the candidates hailed from Ernakulum and Hassan and the remaining were locals. The Mangaluru centre has been conducting the examination for more than a decade now, they said.

Ever since Mangaluru became an exam centre, as many as 23 candidates have passed the ICS examination to be admitted as Members of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers [MICS].