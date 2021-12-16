Charter firm launches helicopter service from Bengaluru to Coorg

The one-way tariff per person from Bengaluru to Coorg, or Kodagu district, is ₹16,000.

Bengaluru

16 December 2021

The service would reduce travel time to an hour as compared to 7 hours by road

BLADE India, a private charter service, has announced launch of its helicopter services in Karnataka with a flight between Bengaluru and Coorg (Kodagu district).

The service would reduce travel time between Bangalore and Kabini in Kodagu district to an hour as compared to 7 hours by road. Flights from Bengaluru would take off from Jakkur aerodrome. In Kodagu district, you get the option to land either at Evolve Back Resorts in Kabini or the Mercara Downs Golf Course in Madikeri.

The one-way tariff per person from Bengaluru to either destinations in Kodagu district is ₹16,000.

Amit Dutta, MD, BLADE India, said, “Karnataka boasts of some of the most beautiful destinations in India. However, their accessibility is a pain point. 6-7 hours of road travel from Bangalore eat into precious time that travellers could otherwise spend enjoying their holiday.”

Thomas Emmanuel Ramapuram, Director, Sales at Evolve Back Resorts, said, “Pay Per Seat service is a game-changer, which is common in high-end destinations like the Maldives and in Africa. This is a huge boost for luxury travel in Karnataka and will transform our leisure tourism industry in the months to come.”