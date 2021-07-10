Karnataka

Charred to death in car

A person was charred to death as the car he was travelling in caught fire accidentally near Vastare in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Raghu of Arenuru, 45, going by the registration of the vehicle. The Fire Station at Chikkamagaluru received a call around 8 p.m. about a car on fire. The staff reached the spot with a tender around 8.20 p.m.

“We put off the fire within a few minutes and could smell a human body burnt inside the car”, said District Fire Officer K.P. Shashidhar. The body was burnt beyond recognition. Aldur police have registered a case. They have taken up investigation. The reason for the fire is not yet known.


