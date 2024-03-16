Charred body found in a burnt car near Shiralakoppa

March 16, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was found charred to death in a burnt car at Togarsi village near Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Veeresh, 27, a resident of Gadikoppa in Shivamogga. He was in touch with his family members through the phone until late in the evening. Later, his cell-phone remained switched off.

The local people at Togarsi found the car burnt and the charred body inside. Shiralakoppa Police reached the spot and registered the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media that based on the complaint filed by his family members, a murder case had been registered. “We are investigating the case from all angles. So far, we have secured two people suspected of their involvement in the case,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.