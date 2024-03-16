GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Charred body found in a burnt car near Shiralakoppa

March 16, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was found charred to death in a burnt car at Togarsi village near Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Veeresh, 27, a resident of Gadikoppa in Shivamogga. He was in touch with his family members through the phone until late in the evening. Later, his cell-phone remained switched off.

The local people at Togarsi found the car burnt and the charred body inside. Shiralakoppa Police reached the spot and registered the case.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media that based on the complaint filed by his family members, a murder case had been registered. “We are investigating the case from all angles. So far, we have secured two people suspected of their involvement in the case,” he said.

