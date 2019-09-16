Charmadi Ghat thrown open to light motor vehicles only

The Charmadi Ghat section on Mangaluru-Chikkamagaluru National Highway 73 was thrown open to light motor vehicles during day-time on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Saturday, heavy vehicles such as buses, lorries, trucks and bullet tankers have been banned on the ghat section till October 14, 2019.

Light motor vehicles such as cars, vans, ambulances and two-wheelers can use the ghat section between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. They cannot use the road during the night.

No vehicle can use the ghat section between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., the notification said.

The notification has prohibited people from taking selfies and photographs on the ghat section.

Speed limit

It said that light motor vehicles should maintain a speed limit not exceeding 20 kmph.

It has asked drivers to drive carefully on the section.

The ghat section had been closed for traffic due to landslips following heavy rain since August 8.

The section had witnessed heavy rainfall and floods on August 9.

There were landslips at 14 places on the ghat causing extensive damage to the highway.

Hence, people had been forced to use alternative roads to reach Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere and Kottigehara areas.

People had been using the Shiradi Ghat, Sakleshpur, Hanubalu, Jannapura road to reach Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru.