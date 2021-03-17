Charmadi Ghat: curbs eased

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, on Wednesday, issued an order allowing the movement of all light motor vehicles 24 hours a day on the Charmadi Ghat stretch of National Highway 73. Earlier, there were restrictions on the movement of the vehicles on the stretch due to landslides during heavy rains.
The DC issued the order on Tuesday allowing the light motor vehicles between the district border and Kottigehara on the Mangaluru-Tumakuru highway. The vehicles allowed are KSRTC buses, six-wheel trucks, four-wheelers, tempo travellers, ambulance, cars, vans, minivans and two-wheelers.
The vehicles whose movement on the stretch are restricted include bullet tankers, cargo containers, long chassis vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, multi-axle trucks, KSRTC-Rajahamasa and all other heavy goods carriers.
The DC took this decision after the Executive Engineer of the National Highway Division (Hassan) gave a report verifying the road condition. Further, the DC also instructed the NH Division to put up signboards and take measures necessary to avoid accidents. The travellers have to maintain low speed while crossing the stretch, he added.
