Charmadi Ghat closed till Aug. 11

Chikkamagaluru

07 August 2020 23:01 IST

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has prohibited movement of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat stretch of NH-73 (234 previously), till the midnight of August 11. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam issued the order on Friday.

The order stated that there had been landslips and incidents of tree falls on the road due to heavy rain in Charmadi Ghat for the last one week. Considering the safety of travellers, the administration has prohibited the movement of all types of vehicles on the stretch. Dr. Gautam suggested the alternative route of Shiradi Ghat via Mudiger Handpost-Jannapura-Anemahal-Shiradi to reach Mangaluru.

