Charging infrastructure on track, says Yediyurappa

The State government has taken the mission of creating electric vehicle charging infrastructure very seriously and things have already moved into the next round on this front, according to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
Speaking at the launch of iQube, the maiden electric scooter of TVS, on Saturday, he said utility company Bescom had a mandate to set up 650 EV charging stations across the State, including 100 in Bengaluru. “The work on EV stations in the city is nearing completion. I am happy to see that Bengaluru and Karnataka have been taking the lead in creating a electric environment,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.
