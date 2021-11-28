Chargesheet filed in gang rape, dacoity cases

The city police investigating the case pertaining to the gang rape of a student near Chamundi Hills in August, has filed the chargesheet before the court.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, who confirmed the development, said the chargesheet was filed recently. Other sources said the chargesheet based on the police investigation runs into nearly 1,500 pages and six of the seven taken into custody have been accused of the crime.

Cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code to bring them to justice. The police had spread its dragnet to Tamil Nadu to nab the accused based on bus tickets found at the scene of crime and verifying call records.

Similarly, the police have also filed chargesheet with respect to the case in which a jewellery shop was raided by a gang and one person died due to gun shot wounds caused by the dacoits. In all, 8 persons have been named as accused of whom 7 are already in the police custody and one person is still on the run.