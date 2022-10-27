Chargesheet filed against Murugha Sharanaru under sections of IPC, POCSO, SC/ST Act

The case pertains to alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls who were inmates of the hostel on Murugha mutt premises

The Chitradurga police, on Thursday, filed a chargesheet against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and two others in connection with the alleged case of sexual harassment of two minor girls who were inmates of the hostel on the Murugha Mutt premises.

Rape, criminal intimidation etc

The charges include rape, repeated rape, criminal intimidation, causing disappearance of evidence, intentional omission of giving information, causing annoyance or insulting a member of SC/ST among several others.

According to Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga K. Parashurama, the chargesheet has been filed against the seer of Murugha Mutt, second accused Rashmi, warden of the hostel, and Pramashiavaiah, manager of the mutt, in the Second Additional District and Sessions Court of Chitradurga.

He clarified that the involvement of accused number 3 (a minor) and accused number 5 Gangadhar had not yet been established and investigation had continued under Section 173 (8) of Cr.PC.

Multiple sections

The Chitradurga Rural police had registered the case (No. 387/ 2022) against the accused under Sections 376(2) (N), 376 (DA), 376(3), 201, 202, 506 read with 34 and 37 of IPC and Section 17, 5 (L), 6 of POCSO Act-2012 and 3 Clause (1), Sub Clause W(1)(2), 3 clause (2) (V)(VA) SC/ST PA Act-1989, Section 3(f) and Section 7 of Religious Institution Prevention of Misuse Act-1988 and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act-2015) on August 28, 2022.

And now, the district police after investigation have filed chargesheet under the same sections against the three accused.

The Mysuru police registered a case under POCSO act against the head of Chitradurga mutt on August 26 based on complaint that two minor girls had faced sexual harassment, with the help of a Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi.

The case was transferred to Chitradurga on August 27. The seer was arrested on September 1, after an uproar over delay in action.