Charges of ‘adjustment politics’ during Assembly elections trigger political debate

The comments of BJP leaders Pratap Simha and C.T. Ravi on “adjustment politics” causing the party’s rout in the 2023 Assembly elections have sparked off a political debate in Karnataka.

A day after Mr. Simha, BJP MP, raised the issue of “adjustment politics” and accused senior BJP leaders of having joined hands with the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Mr. Simha “lacks political maturity”. He said, “If they know who has joined hands, let them come out with the information.”

‘Why no probe?’

Responding to the MP’s statement regarding conducting an investigation into the ‘Pay CM’ allegation made by the Congress, the Chief Minister questioned, “It is up to us to decide when and by whom the investigation should be carried out.”

The Mysuru MP had questioned why Congress leaders had not lodged complaints against the BJP government regarding the “40%commission” scam after creating a hue and cry on the letter of Kempanna, president of the Karnataka Contractors’ Association, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged commission racket during the BJP regime.

After coming to power, the Congress government has maintained total silence on all the alleged scams raised prior to the elections. “If there is no adjustment with BJP leaders, these allegations should be probed,” Mr. Simha said.

Mr. Ravi, BJP national secretary who was defeated by H.D. Thammaiah of the Congress in Chikkamagaluru, had earlier claimed that there is “adjustment politics” within the BJP and this had led to the party’s defeat. Both Mr. Simha and Mr. Ravi indirectly pointed fingers at the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his son B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA, and Mr. Bommai, for the party’s rout in the Assembly polls.

Following allegations, several Ministers, including M.B. Patil, H.C. Mahadevappa, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, asked Mr. Simha and Mr. Ravi name the leaders involved in “adjustment” politics. However, Mr. Yediyurappa has maintained silence on the issue.

‘Secret meeting’

Meanwhile, an alleged “secret meeting” of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Mr. Bommai has become a subject of political discussion. Mr. Bommai on Wednesday tweeted: “Mr. Shamanur Shivshankarappa is our elder leader and distant relative. We have met them in our house several times. It is not appropriate to mix politics with friendship-relationships.”

