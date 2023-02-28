Charger when sold along with mobile phone in one composite pack cannot be taxed at higher rate under KVAT Act: HC

February 28, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The charger, which is sold along with the mobile phone in one composite pack is taxable at 5% under the Karnataka Value Added Tax (KVAT) Act, 2003, and cannot be charged at higher tax slab, said the High Court of Karnataka.

The court pointed out that the notification issued under the KVAT Act states that ‘telephone set’ includes ‘parts thereof’ and hence the intention of the authorities is unambiguous that the notification was applicable for ‘telephone and parts thereof’, which includes the charger.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar and Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda passed the order while dismissing the appeals filed by the State government.

The government had challenged the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal’s 2017 order of quashing the re-assessment notices issued by the Commercial Tax Department for the assessment years ranging from 2008 to 2013 to various mobile phone retailers across the State and the leading mobile phone manufacturers.

The department had demanded payment tax at higher tax slabs, in the range of 12% to 14.5%, on the sale of chargers along with the mobile phone package sold by the retailers during the respective assessment years from 2008 to 2013.

“A bare perusal of the Section 4 (charging section) of KVAT Act and Rule 3 (computation provision) of KVAT Rules would clearly indicate that there is no prescribed mechanism provided for determining the value of individual goods in a composite transaction. Thus, in the absence of a valuation mechanism, tax cannot be levied differently on each of the component by separating a single composite package,” the Bench observed.

The mobile phone finds its place in III Schedule and taxable at 5% and therefore, the charger which is also sold along with mobile phone in ‘one set’ is together chargable at 5%, the Bench made it clear.

The department had contended that the chargers though sold with the mobile phones, are independent gadgets and therefore, cannot be taxed at par with a mobile phone while citing a judgement of the apex court in Punjab VAT case.

However, the Bench declined to accept this contention while pointing out that Punjab VAT Act, 2005, clearly excluded accessories from the definition of ‘telephone set’ for levy of tax unlike KVAT Act, which defines telephone and parts thereof as a set, and hence the charger cannot be differently taxed when sold together.