‘Charge of some milk producers politically motivated’

Hassan DCC Bank president Somanahalli Nagaraj has said the allegations that the milk producers’ cooperative society at Somanahalli refused to take milk from some villagers because of political reasons were false.

At a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Nagaraj, who is also a resident of Somanahalli, said the charges made by the protesters on Wednesday were politically motivated.

“Milk was collected from producers on Wednesday, like any other day. Those who staged the protest had come to Hassan only after delivering milk,” he said.

The previous evening, when the results were out, Mr. Nagaraj said a few people celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers. “When they burst crackers a boy suffered injuries. This was on Tuesday evening. The society did not collect milk from anybody on that day. However, the next morning, the business at the collection centre was normal,” he said.

He maintained that nobody targeted any section of villagers over Lok Sabha election results. “I have been working as president of the DCC Bank for the last seven years and have never allowed politics to get in the way of the bank’s administration,” he said.

Further, Mr. Nagaraj said the cooperative society was at a loss in 2008. However, it improved its position later.

“Every day, the society collects 3,800 litres of milk, registering a transaction of ₹30 lakh a month,” he added.

During the protest on Wednesday, villagers alleged that the cooperative society’s office-bearers refused to take milk at the instigation of Mr. Nagaraj, a supporter of Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Revanna.

