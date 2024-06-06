GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Charge of some milk producers politically motivated’

Published - June 06, 2024 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Hassan DCC Bank president Somanahalli Nagaraj has said the allegations that the milk producers’ cooperative society at Somanahalli refused to take milk from some villagers because of political reasons were false.

At a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Nagaraj, who is also a resident of Somanahalli, said the charges made by the protesters on Wednesday were politically motivated.

“Milk was collected from producers on Wednesday, like any other day. Those who staged the protest had come to Hassan only after delivering milk,” he said.

The previous evening, when the results were out, Mr. Nagaraj said a few people celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers. “When they burst crackers a boy suffered injuries. This was on Tuesday evening. The society did not collect milk from anybody on that day. However, the next morning, the business at the collection centre was normal,” he said.

He maintained that nobody targeted any section of villagers over Lok Sabha election results. “I have been working as president of the DCC Bank for the last seven years and have never allowed politics to get in the way of the bank’s administration,” he said.

Further, Mr. Nagaraj said the cooperative society was at a loss in 2008. However, it improved its position later.

“Every day, the society collects 3,800 litres of milk, registering a transaction of ₹30 lakh a month,” he added.

During the protest on Wednesday, villagers alleged that the cooperative society’s office-bearers refused to take milk at the instigation of Mr. Nagaraj, a supporter of Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Revanna.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.