ADVERTISEMENT

Charge less for sugarcane harvesting, transport: Minister Lad

October 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the charges levied on farmers for harvesting sugarcane and transporting it to the sugar mill, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has asked the officials of Parry Sugars in Haliyal to reduce the charges.

He was chairing a grievance redressal meeting of sugarcane growers in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Minister said that the factory was levying excess charges for harvesting and transporting sugarcane to the farmers in Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Dharwad rural area, which had consequently affected the farmers adversely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said at present the factory was charging ₹893 per tonne towards harvesting and transportation cost. “Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Dharwad are located near to Haliyal. But the farmers from these taluks are being forced to pay same charges which are applied to sugarcane fields located at a distance of 110 km from the factory. This is unscientific and should be reduced,” he said.

The Minister said that the demand from sugarcane growers in the district for reduction in harvesting and transportation charge was justified.

Minister Lad asked the sugar mill representatives to come up with a new tariff in next two days in consultation with senior officials and communicate the same to the district administration in writing. The Minister said he would draw the attention of the Minister for Sugar on the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudutta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US