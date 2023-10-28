Charge less for sugarcane harvesting, transport: Minister Lad

October 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to the charges levied on farmers for harvesting sugarcane and transporting it to the sugar mill, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has asked the officials of Parry Sugars in Haliyal to reduce the charges.

He was chairing a grievance redressal meeting of sugarcane growers in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Minister said that the factory was levying excess charges for harvesting and transporting sugarcane to the farmers in Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Dharwad rural area, which had consequently affected the farmers adversely.

He said at present the factory was charging ₹893 per tonne towards harvesting and transportation cost. “Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Dharwad are located near to Haliyal. But the farmers from these taluks are being forced to pay same charges which are applied to sugarcane fields located at a distance of 110 km from the factory. This is unscientific and should be reduced,” he said.

The Minister said that the demand from sugarcane growers in the district for reduction in harvesting and transportation charge was justified.

Minister Lad asked the sugar mill representatives to come up with a new tariff in next two days in consultation with senior officials and communicate the same to the district administration in writing. The Minister said he would draw the attention of the Minister for Sugar on the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudutta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others were present.