HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charge less for sugarcane harvesting, transport: Minister Lad

October 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the charges levied on farmers for harvesting sugarcane and transporting it to the sugar mill, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has asked the officials of Parry Sugars in Haliyal to reduce the charges.

He was chairing a grievance redressal meeting of sugarcane growers in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Minister said that the factory was levying excess charges for harvesting and transporting sugarcane to the farmers in Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Dharwad rural area, which had consequently affected the farmers adversely.

He said at present the factory was charging ₹893 per tonne towards harvesting and transportation cost. “Kalaghatagi, Alnavar and Dharwad are located near to Haliyal. But the farmers from these taluks are being forced to pay same charges which are applied to sugarcane fields located at a distance of 110 km from the factory. This is unscientific and should be reduced,” he said.

The Minister said that the demand from sugarcane growers in the district for reduction in harvesting and transportation charge was justified.

Minister Lad asked the sugar mill representatives to come up with a new tariff in next two days in consultation with senior officials and communicate the same to the district administration in writing. The Minister said he would draw the attention of the Minister for Sugar on the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudutta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / ministers (government) / political parties / state politics / farms / arable farming / Agriculture / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.