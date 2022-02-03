Charge against V-C baseless, says UAS Registrar

Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, M.B. Chetti

Terming the charge of misuse of power and violating university statutes against Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, M.B. Chetti as baseless and false, Registrar of the university V.R. Kiresur has said that a detailed clarification will be submitted to the Governor.

In a press release issued here, the Registrar has denied the charge levelled by the office-bearers of the Association of Teacher Welfare, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (ATWUASD), against the Vice-Chancellor at a press conference in Hubballi recently, as baseless and false.

Mr. Kiresur has said that the Vice-Chancellor has not violated rules and guidelines under the Universities Act and all the appointments, including that of in-charge registrar, have been made as per seniority. UAS Dharwad has bagged the ninth rank among universities in the country and the first rank in the State under Prof. Chetti in 2019-2020, apart from achieving several other milestones, he said.

On the appointment of teachers to various administrative posts, he said that it has been made on a temporary basis keeping seniority in view. And, in the last two years, 150 eligible teachers and more than 50 non-teaching employees have been promoted, the Registrar said.

A detailed report on the charge made by the association and the clarifications to it will be submitted to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of Universities, the Registrar said in the press release.