Charge against temple committee members

The managing committee of the historical Rameshwara temple in Tirthahalli town has been kept in abeyance following charges of indulgence in irregular practices levelled against some of its members.

The temple, located on the bank of Tunga river, comes under the jurisdiction of Department of Muzrai and was renovated recently. It may be mentioned here that a complaint was lodged with Tirthahalli police recently alleging that logs at the warehouse of the temple, including those purchased for the work of renovation and those donated by devotees, were missing. In the complaint it was alleged that, without providing intimation to the authorities concerned, some members of the managing committee had shifted the logs with the intention to use them for their personal needs and that proper documents were not maintained on the number of logs.

Following this, the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga had sought a report from the Tirthahalli Tahsildar. It was felt that if the present managing committee continues to run the temple, the members against whom the allegations have been levelled may try to destroy evidence. So the Deputy Commissioner has passed an order to keep the managing committee in abeyance.