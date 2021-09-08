Charaka weavers’ co-op. launches ‘Pavitra Vastra Abhiyan’

Hassan

08 September 2021 20:21 IST

This is to help weavers and to protest against govt. not releasing money promised

The Charaka Women’s Multi-purpose Cooperative Society of Bheemanakone in Sagar taluk has launched “Pavitra Vastra Abhiyana”, a campaign to reach “sacred fabric” (as they call handloom products) to the public.

The society took to campaign after returning ₹33 lakh sanctioned by the State government under the Pavitra Vastra Project. The campaign will cover many cities across Karnataka, seeking people’s support for the handloom products.

The campaign, planned to span over three months, began at Ashok Pai Memorial Institute in Shivamogga on September 6. The society is displaying the products of its weavers attached to the All India Handloom Weavers’ Federation and those interested can purchase them as they travel across cities.

“For the last two days, we received a good response from the public in Shivamogga. Through this campaign we are reaching the public, seeking their support for the weavers’ community,” said Prathibha M.V., secretary of the society.

Money did not reach

The Charaka Society had joined hands with the State government to implement “Pavitra Vastra”, aimed at supplying handloom products to religious institutions in the State. As part of the project, the government had announced grant of ₹33 lakh to the society. “However, we could not get the amount released for our society. The amount was deposited in a joint account with an officer. Even after submitting relevant documents, we did not get the money,” Ms. Prathibha said. The organisation submitted the records of the amount to the Deputy Director of the Department of Handloom and Textiles in Shivamogga on August 12.

However, there has been no response from the State government to the society’s gesture. “We are going to different places with products worth over ₹90 lakh, including Charaka products worth ₹60 lakh. From Shivamogga, we will go to Manipal, Sirsi, Vijayapura and Bengaluru till October 10,” she said.

As part of the campaign, the society will hold seminars, discussions and talks wherever they go. In Bengaluru, the society has planned its programmes at Ranga Shankara, Ragi Kana, Gandhi Bhavana and Chitrakala Parishat.

This exercise is expected to help 800 families of weavers. Apart from Charaka products, the campaign carries terracotta jewellery, grass bags, jute products, banana fibre products, organic food produces and books. “Some organisations in cities, where we are holding the campaign, have come forward to offer space free. However, the society, which has refused the government’s funds, has decided not to take that offer, but give them our products to such organisations, appreciating their gesture,” Ms. Prathibha said.