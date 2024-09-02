Charaka Superspeciality Hospital thrown open for public

After a gap of over three years, the Charaka Superspeciality Hospital, affiliated to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (ABVMCRI), will start functioning from Tuesday (September 3).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad inaugurated the hospital on Monday. The hospital — started as a 150-bed dedicated COVID facility during the pandemic with assistance from Infosys Foundation — had to be shut down in the first year due to staff shortage. It has not been functional since.

The State Medical Education Department that took over the facility from BBMP will incur around ₹16 crore annually to run the hospital with seven specialties including cardiology, nephrology, urology, and plastic surgery. A state-of-the-art interventional cardiology lab has been set up in the hospital. This has come as a boon to residents of the Central Business District (CBD), who otherwise had to visit the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for cardiology issues.

ABVMCRI Dean and Director Manoj Kumar H.V. said while the operation theatres and interventional cardiology laboratory will start functioning from next week after fumigation and the required sterilisation process, all outpatient departments and consultation will begin from Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government wanted to ensure that quality and affordable healthcare is available for the poor in government hospitals too. “The project to start superspeciality hospitals in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Bengaluru was initiated in 2016-2017. The poor cannot afford expensive treatment in private hospitals. If they do clear the bills in private hospitals, the bodies are not released,” he said.

Stating that the approval to start a medical college in Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital was accorded during his previous tenure, the Chief Minister advised the hospital authorities to ensure cleanliness is maintained in the hospital.