Charaka set to restart from Oct. 2

22 September 2020 23:36 IST

Heggodu-based Charaka Women’s Cooperative Society, which had shut down owing to liquidity crisis caused by the COVID-19 related lockdown, is set to restart from October 2. A renewed interest among its patrons in the handloom products and the government’s assurances to release pending dues has spurred the decision to reopen.

Over the last month, Desi, which sells handloom products of Charaka, has been able to reduce its inventory of finished products by over ₹35 lakh. Charaka, which had piled up an inventory of fabric to nearly 87,000 metres, has been able to reduce the stock by about 10,000 m. Charaka supports nearly 800 rural artisans, including weavers, dyers, and tailors, , who are mostly women. It is among the largest naturally dyed handloom fabric producers in the country.

“Desi has reached sales that is nearly as good as the pre-COVID-19 sales. Sale of fabric from Charaka has also been happening. The government has assured to release ₹97 lakh that has been due to the society soon by clubbing two projects,” Charaka founder and social activist Prasanna told The Hindu. The government assurances has come on clubbing the proposed Natural Dyeing Development and Research Centre and Pavitra Vastra Yojane, and that the government has also accepted the demand for district-level committees to monitor these projects, he added.

As part of the effort, Charaka is also launching a four-day expo across several centres iKarnataka that is expected to reduce the stock pile. The government has also agreed to support the 20% rebate that will be offered to the consumers during the sale.