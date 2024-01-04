Character certificate from police must for school vehicle drivers, helpers

January 04, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has made it mandatory for those school vehicle drivers and van helpers to produce character certificate from police stations coming under their jurisdiction. Drivers and helpers must renew the certificate every two years.

The DSEL has issued a circular to all school managements in this regard and said that the certificates should be uploaded in the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal of the schools concerned.

According to the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, and Condition for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of School Children Rules, 2012, constituting School Cab Safety Committee is compulsory in all the schools. The committee should conduct police verification of drivers and helpers of school vehicles.

As per the rules, women helpers should be employed in the school vehicles. Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in school vehicles, prohibition on carrying more than prescribed number of children are among the other rules.

