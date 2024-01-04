GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Character certificate from police must for school vehicle drivers, helpers

January 04, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has made it mandatory for those school vehicle drivers and van helpers to produce character certificate from police stations coming under their jurisdiction. Drivers and helpers must renew the certificate every two years.

The DSEL has issued a circular to all school managements in this regard and said that the certificates should be uploaded in the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal of the schools concerned.

According to the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, and Condition for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of School Children Rules, 2012, constituting School Cab Safety Committee is compulsory in all the schools. The committee should conduct police verification of drivers and helpers of school vehicles.

As per the rules, women helpers should be employed in the school vehicles. Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in school vehicles, prohibition on carrying more than prescribed number of children are among the other rules.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.