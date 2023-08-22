Chaos in Mysuru council meeting over ‘unparliamentary’ word

August 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Mayor Ayub Khan, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the MCC Council, came under fire from the BJP and JD(S) councillors for describing their behaviour as ‘’rowdyism’’.

As the council meeting began on Tuesday, Mr. Khan appealed to the members to conduct themselves with grace that behoves the dignity of the MCC and said that the tenure of the elected body was said to expire in due course and they would be judged by the people.

A section of the perplexed councillors from the ruling party were up on their feet to point out that Mr. Khan himself was guilty of aggressive behaviour in the past and had thrown the name plaque in anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, Mr. Khan said that he was staging a protest at that juncture and went on to add that it was nothing compared to the ‘’rowdy behaviour’’ of the ruling BJP and JD(S) councillors. This led to a din in the council with the members asking the Mayor to get the remarks expunged on the grounds that it was unparliamentary.

As the debate raged on, Mr. Khan said he would apologise in case he had said anything wrong and went on to add that he was only citing media reports on the behaviour of the members which triggered another round of denial and counter-accusations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.