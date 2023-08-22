HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chaos in Mysuru council meeting over ‘unparliamentary’ word

August 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor Ayub Khan, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the MCC Council, came under fire from the BJP and JD(S) councillors for describing their behaviour as ‘’rowdyism’’.

As the council meeting began on Tuesday, Mr. Khan appealed to the members to conduct themselves with grace that behoves the dignity of the MCC and said that the tenure of the elected body was said to expire in due course and they would be judged by the people.

A section of the perplexed councillors from the ruling party were up on their feet to point out that Mr. Khan himself was guilty of aggressive behaviour in the past and had thrown the name plaque in anger.

In reply, Mr. Khan said that he was staging a protest at that juncture and went on to add that it was nothing compared to the ‘’rowdy behaviour’’ of the ruling BJP and JD(S) councillors. This led to a din in the council with the members asking the Mayor to get the remarks expunged on the grounds that it was unparliamentary.

 As the debate raged on, Mr. Khan said he would apologise in case he had said anything wrong  and went on to add that he was only citing media reports on the behaviour of the members which triggered another round of denial and counter-accusations.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.