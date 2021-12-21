Chaos breaks out in both Houses over desecration of statues

Opposition leaders staging a protest in the Legislative Assembly in Belagavi on Monday.

BELAGAVI

21 December 2021 00:56 IST

Not happy with Home Minister’s reply, Opposition stages walkout in Council

The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council witnessed chaos on Monday with two vociferous protests being staged simultaneously on different issues by the Opposition — one relating to the border row and resultant violence, and another demanding that Urban Development Minister Bhyrati Basavaraj step down.

As soon as the Assembly paid tributes to former Minister and Backward Classes leader R.L. Jalappa, Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and resumed their dharna that began on Friday demanding the resignatioion of Mr. Basavaraj in the wake of an FIR filed in connection with alleged land grabbing. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar too joined the protesting members.

Meanwhile, all the JD(S) members, who sported Kannada shawls, stood up in their places and began a protest to condemn the alleged efforts to undermine Kannada pride by MES activists by damaging the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, a 19th century icon who had fought the British.

Advertising

Advertising

They urged the Government to allow them to raise the issue in the House and sought the Government’s response on the issue.

Amidst noisy scenes, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri took up the question hour, but later had to adjourn the House abruptly for lunch.

However, normality resumed when the House met after lunch as Congress members withdrew their dharna to facilitate a debate on the damage caused to the Sangolli Rayanna statue and the desecration of the Shivaji statue. JD(S) members too withdrew their dharna, paving the way for a debate.

In the Council, members of the Congress and the JD(S) staged a walkout opposing Home Minister Araga Jananendra’s reply to the discussion on the issue.

Mr. Jnanendra, in his reply, said the police had arrested 38 people in connection with the incidents of violence reported in Belagavi. “Many are still absconding. We will arrest all people involved in the crime,” he said. However, he refused to share the names of the accused and the sections under which the cases were registered against him.

Congress members S. Ravi, B.K. Hariprasad, and others took exception to the Minister’s refusal to share details of the cases registered. Mr. Ravi called the Minister “inefficient” and also said the Minister had information about the desecration of a portrait of Basavanna in Khanapur.

The Minister replied that he had information about the desecration of the portrait. “The police have begun investigation into the case and will arrest those involved,” he said. However, his response did not satisfy the Opposition benches. Members of the Congress and the JD(S) walked out.

In their absence, the Home Minister moved a resolution condemning the desecretaion of the statues of Sangolli Rayanna, Shivaji, a portrait of Basavanna, and the burning of the Kannada flag.

Meanwhile, Belagavi city saw protests by Kannada activists at various locations. The police stopped a crowd of Kannada activists from reaching the Suvarna Soudha. The protest was planned by the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike and other organisations. Some were taken into custody.