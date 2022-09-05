Chaos at JD(S) meeting in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 05, 2022 18:10 IST

Chaos and confusion prevailed at the JD(S) party meeting in Hassan on Monday, as a group of people demanded the party leadership declare the party’s ticket to H.P. Swaroop, former ZP member and son of former MLA H.S. Prakash.

The party’s Hassan taluk unit had convened a meeting at a marriage hall in Hassan to discuss strategies to strengthen the organization. As the meeting began, former Minister H.D. Revanna made it clear that the meeting was to discuss issues concerning party workers, not to declare the ticket for the coming elections. However, a section of workers among the audience demanded that the candidature be announced immediately. Even after repeated appeals by Mr. Swaroop himself, the workers did not relent.

At one point Mr. Revanna said those who wished to disturb the meeting should step out. Many people got up from their chairs and raised slogans demanding the party ticket for Mr. Swaroop. They wanted an immediate announcement of the candidate so they could start working for his election. Mr. Swaroop appealed to the crowd to maintain calm. However, many got up and went out of the meeting hall. He requested the workers not to disturb the meeting. He said he would work for the party irrespective of the party’s selection for the candidature.

Mr. Swaroop’s father H.S. Prakash represented Hassan Assembly ticket four times in the Legislative Assembly. He suffered defeat in 2018 against the BJP. Later, he died in November 2018 due to health issues. Now, his followers want his son to be fielded in the coming election.

