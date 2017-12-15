Chaos as HDMC premises turns into a protest zone

With several organisations and several municipal councillors belonging to the BJP joining protests seeking fund release for pensioners, contractors and development works, the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) premises virtually turned into a protest zone here on Thursday.

As the protesters subsequently came on to the road demanding release of ₹ 116.17 crore towards pension funds and ₹ 24 crore towards bills of contractors, traffic was thrown out of gear for nearly 45 minutes forcing the police to detain several of the protesters to clear the road blockade.

While the pensioners attached to the corporation began a dharna four days ago, they were joined by the members of the contractors’ association and several BJP leaders and municipal council members on Thursday.

Raising slogans against the State government and district in-charge Minister for their failure address the financial problems of the corporation, they urged Minister Vinay Kulkarni to come to the venue of their protest. They also accused the State government of being biased against Hubballi Dharwad because which, they said, the twin cities had been deprived of bigger projects. The former Mayor Viranna Savadi said that despite several pleas, nothing was being done to address the grievances.

As the protest continued and traffic chaos worsened, the police tried to convince the protesters to withdraw the rasta roko. When their attempts failed, they detained 23 members, including five Council members, amid sloganeering by the protesters.

'Government doing its best'

MLA from Hubballi Dharwad East Prasad Abbayya, who later met the protesters, said that the State government was doing its best to resolve the issue and get funds released to the corporation. Admitting that the fiscal condition of the corporation was not good, he said that he would personally take up the issue and meet the Chief Minister to get it resolved.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities on the condition of anonymity said that the financial situation of the corporation was getting worse day by day as there was almost nothing in the general funds to carry out development works. Since the corporation has exhausted the general funds by utilising it to pay pensioners, there is nothing left now, they said.

Earlier in the day, some of the BJP members and councillors staged a dharna in front of the office of Mr. Prasad Abbayya on the issue.