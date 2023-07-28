HamberMenu
Channaveerappa loses post as president of SDCC

July 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Channaveerappa, president of Shivamogga District Central Cooperative Bank, lost his post after a no-confidence motion moved against him was passed on Friday. Vice President H.L. Shadakshari will act as president until the new president is elected.

Of the 13 elected directors, nine supported the no-confidence motion, while four opposed it. The faction of directors, said to be supporters of former DCC Bank president and Congress leader R.M. Manjunath Gowda, had moved the motion.

Mr. Manjunath Gowda, speaking to the media, said that he and his supporters were expecting the president to resign after the Congress came to power in the State. As he did not resign, the directors moved the no-confidence motion. “We followed the way available in the democratic set up to remove the incumbent president. We will soon elect a new president,” he said.

Mr. Channaveerappa, the outgoing president, said during his two-and-a-half-year tenure he worked hard to improve the bank’s financial position. In the last financial year, the bank registered a profit of ₹32 crore, he said.

Sagar MLA Beluru Gopala Krishna, who also visited the bank, said that there were irregularities during the recruitment in the bank. “The Congress government will probe into the irregularities in the recruitment,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / political parties / state politics

