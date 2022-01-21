Channaveera Kanavi’s health deteriorates

The health condition of writer-poet Channaveera Kanavi, who is admitted to SDM Hospital in Dharwad for COVID-19 treatment, has further deteriorated.

The 93-year-old poet is intubated and put on mechanical ventilator. His urine output is reduced and he may require dialysis if he does not respond to treatment, said a release from the hospital.

Meanwhile, District Health and Family Welfare Officer B.C. Karigoudar and other officers visited the hospital and spoke to the authorities on Thursday.

SDM Hospital doctors updated them on the treatment protocol being followed. Dr. Karigoudar informed the poet’s family members that the State Government has decided to bear the cost of his treatment.