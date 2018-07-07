Channapatna tank to see improvement

A 10-year-old project to improve Channapatna tank next to KSRTC Bus Stand in Hassan has got a new life in the budget presented by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The CM has allocated ₹36 crore to develop roads, construct a bridge, introduce boat riding, develop a children’s park with a train, and offer other basic amenities. This was the project first proposed by H.D. Revanna when he was Minister for Public Works in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government that was in power for 20 months.

Then, ₹5 crore was earmarked for the beautification of the area around Channapatna tank and a building to house an eatery came up. However, the work did not proceed, as successive governments did not pay attention to the project. But, soon after taking oath as Minister in the coalition government, Mr. Revanna visited the place with a team of officers from various departments and told them to make a fresh proposal. The Minister wants to develop the place close to the bus stand as a tourist attraction.

Environmentalists in Hassan had shown strong opposition to Channapatna Tank being chosen as the place to build a bus stand. They opposed taking over the waterbody for a bus stand. However, their opinions were not given attention. Those who protested against the construction of the bus stand in the tank area were beaten up. The bus stand became operational in 2011. A building to house a hotel was also built in the same period.

Similarly, the CM has allocated ₹30 crores for a ring road around Hassan city. The work on a ring road that had begun during the JD(S)-BJP rule is not yet incomplete. The proposed road was to connect Bengaluru Road to Belur Road and Sakleshpur Road. However, following a dispute over the acquisition of private land near Uddur village, the work to connect Dairy Circle to Belur Road was completed.

Now, the government has sanctioned funds for a new ring road, called Outer Ring Road. “It appears as though H.D. Revanna got funds sanctioned for an outer ring road only to help some landowners,” said Yoga Ramesh, district president, BJP.