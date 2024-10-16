Channapatna bypolls: Yogeshwar declares himself candidate; BJP-JD(S) say announcement in two days

The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are set to meet and finalise the candidate for the Channapatna Assembly constituency, which has turned out to be tricky, over the next couple of days.

While the BJP top leaders are said to have agreed in-principle that a decision on Channapatna should be made by JD(S), BJP leader and former MLA C.P. Yogeshwar is said to be adamant about contesting from Channapatna.

Mr. Yogeshwar surprised everyone on Wednesday by holding a meeting of his supporters in Channapatna where he exuded confidence about getting ticket to contest the bypolls. He even said: “Even though I will be contesting, it is Mr. H.D. Kumaraswamy who is the real candidate from here.”

HDK to hold meeting

JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who vacated the Channapatna seat after being elected from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, arrived in Bengaluru late on Wednesday night, and is set to meet his party leaders and BJP leaders for consultation to ensure a consensus candidate. For the remaining two seats, Shiggaon and Sandur, the BJP core committee is set to review the list of candidates in two to three days and forward it to the party high command.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said the NDA partners would finalise candidates for all three Assembly seats in a day or two after consulting Mr. Kumaraswamy. On the Channapatna bypolls, he said already he had held a round of consultations with a few JD(S) leaders and further discussion would be held with Mr. Kumaraswamy.

A prestige seat

JD(S) sources said that the seat remained prestigious for the party since it was vacated by Mr. Kumaraswamy. “We definitely have the agenda to defeat the Congress, but at the same time we do not want to become a pawn in someone else’s politics. We are also aware that victory to the Congress would strengthen Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.” When asked if Nikhil Kumaraswamy would contest, sources said “chances are bleak.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons here that the BJP State core committee had already discussed the names of potential candidates for the three Assembly constituencies. Three teams had visited the constituencies and gathered feedback from locals, based on which the list of probable candidates had been prepared. Replying to a query, he said he has no desire that his son should contest the elections, and that he has not proposed his name.

Congress too to pick candidates soon

The Congress is also set to finalise the candidate for three Assembly constituencies in the next couple of days. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday held discussions with AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal over candidate selection for three Assembly constituencies going for byelections. “Mr. Venugopal has made certain suggestions. He has also asked both to send the list of candidates for each constituency and send only one name if there is consensus,” sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Mr. Shivakumar later said: “We have already held consultations over candidate selection and they will be finalised.” The Congress sources said that the candidate for Channapatna will be finalised after watching C.P. Yogeshwar’s move. “If Mr. Yogeshwar does not come to the Congress, there are possibilities of former Bengaluru MP D.K. Suresh or MLC Puttanna contesting from the seat,” he said.

Candidate selection in Shiggaon and Sandur may not create much problems for the party, sources said.