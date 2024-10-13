Channapatna bypoll will not be fought on individual charisma but on party ideology, says DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the Channapatna Assembly constituency byelection will not be fought on individual charisma but on party ideology.

When his attention was drawn to the JD(S) reportedly considering the possibility of fielding Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Mr. Shivakumar said here on Sunday he would not like to respond to the decision taken by the rival party.

He, however, sought to make it clear that the byelection would not be fought on individual charisma. He said he would strive to ensure that the election was fought on the party’s ideology.

He said he would not be bothered about whom the Opposition BJP and JD(S) would field in the byelection. They were free to field a candidate from either the NDA or JD(S) or BJP.

To another question, Mr. Shivakumar ruled out the possibility of any of his family members entering the poll fray from Channapatna. He said he would ask the people to consider him as a candidate and vote for the Congress.

Mr. Shivakumar’s statement assumes significance in the light of the speculation over the possibility of the Congress fielding his brother and former MP D.K. Suresh in the byelection.

The byelection has been necessitated as Mr. Kumaraswamy resigned from the seat following his election from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Shivakumar said people of the constituency would place their faith in the party because of the work taken up by the Congress government.

The margin of votes between the BJP and Congress during the recent Lok Sabha polls was small while the margin in the last Assembly polls was big, said Mr. Shivakumar while expressing confidence about the party doing well in the impending Channapatna byelection.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar condemned the killing of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday night. Pointing out that he knew Mr. Siddique well, Mr. Shivakumar said the late leader had also served the Congress and was even a Minister. He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra. With the elections to the Legislative Maharashtra Assembly around the corner, the Deputy Chief Minister hoped peace prevails.